Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Raised to $119.00 at SunTrust Banks

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.82% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MHK. Evercore ISI raised Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

MHK traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $73.54. 1,366,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,796. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day moving average of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

