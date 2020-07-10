Moin Reaches Market Capitalization of $35,260.53 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Moin coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Moin has a total market capitalization of $35,260.53 and $37.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moin has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002047 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Moin

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,316,991 coins. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

