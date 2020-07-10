Moneywise Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.90. 25,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,568. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.18 and its 200 day moving average is $161.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

