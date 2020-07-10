Moneywise Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Moneywise Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,503 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 1.2% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $34.90. 73,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,507. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.16. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.62.

