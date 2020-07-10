Moneywise Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMB. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $55.30. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,573. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

