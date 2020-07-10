Moneywise Inc. Invests $202,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Moneywise Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.37. 36,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,023. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $212.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.32.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit