Moneywise Inc. Invests $202,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Moneywise Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.37. 36,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,023. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $212.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.32.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

