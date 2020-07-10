Moneywise Inc. Purchases 84 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Moneywise Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 164.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,138. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.68 and a one year high of $173.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

