Moneywise Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Moneywise Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,388.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,730,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935,058 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,274,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,248,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,643,000 after buying an additional 929,959 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 128.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,940,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,884 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,391,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.10. 110,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,819. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

