Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 47 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after buying an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after buying an additional 303,357 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.10. 2,069,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,621. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $259.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.