Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 79 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.0% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.38.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.19. 1,148,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.63. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $194.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

