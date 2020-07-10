Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,649 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.43. 34,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,181. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.41 and its 200 day moving average is $250.10. The stock has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total value of $25,474,777.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,706,287.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.47, for a total transaction of $26,751,063.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,435,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,210 shares of company stock valued at $84,627,073 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

