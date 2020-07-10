Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $14,912,310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,345,000 after buying an additional 102,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after buying an additional 1,023,938 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,885,000 after buying an additional 62,036 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $754,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.79.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

