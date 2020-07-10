Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 315,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Oracle by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 22,133 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

ORCL stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $57.34. 1,221,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,805,506. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $174.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

