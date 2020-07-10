Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $12,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.77.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,247,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.55, for a total value of $1,575,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 585,257 shares of company stock worth $104,008,914. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $198.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,104,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,560. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.71. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $202.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,097.58, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

