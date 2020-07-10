Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,390,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,052 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $13,970,000. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 216,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

Citigroup stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.65. 24,995,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,866,704. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.