Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

Comcast stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.51. 14,979,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,002,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $180.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

