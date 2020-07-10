Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,494 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after buying an additional 3,395,345 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,875,052,000 after buying an additional 616,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after buying an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after buying an additional 8,454,341 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after buying an additional 4,584,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.03. 1,998,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266,392. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

