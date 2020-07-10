Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $11 Million Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $11,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 197,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. New Street Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.45. 1,813,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

