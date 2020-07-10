Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $13.58 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 636,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,348,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,490,000 after purchasing an additional 96,542 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 167,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.55.

CVX traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $85.22. 4,861,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,134,534. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

