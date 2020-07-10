Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $6.65 Million Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,363.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,161,000 after purchasing an additional 388,054 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 249,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 59,476 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 63,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.36.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.72. The company had a trading volume of 205,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,194. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $254,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,045,614.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,532,359. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

