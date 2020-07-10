Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $6.87 Million Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Accenture by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,033 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,476. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.59. The firm has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $220.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

