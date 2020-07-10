Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,273 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,532,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,432,160. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.79. The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

