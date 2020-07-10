Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $9.84 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 73.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,357 shares of company stock worth $22,818,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.62. 1,795,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,785. The company has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

