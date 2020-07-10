Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,754,179,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,522,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,044 shares of company stock worth $158,686,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.43.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,842. The stock has a market cap of $301.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.31.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.