Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,632,000 after purchasing an additional 326,342 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 862,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 92,774 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $11,267,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2,270.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $13,534,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $438,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,131. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,510,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,853,926. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. CSFB upped their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

