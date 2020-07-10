Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 16,777 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 521,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $138,850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,790,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,009,476. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra dropped their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.94.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.