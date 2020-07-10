Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 1,828 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 532.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.37. 95,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.01 and its 200-day moving average is $285.03. The company has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $30,915.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,234 shares of company stock valued at $95,467,582 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

