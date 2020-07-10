Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 677 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,171 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Target were worth $11,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 888.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

TGT traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $118.83. The stock had a trading volume of 143,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,301. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.97. The company has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.