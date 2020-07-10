Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 944 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.65.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,318 shares of company stock worth $2,816,854 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.32. 8,174,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,061,691. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

