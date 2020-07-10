Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 7,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 28,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,540,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,834,464. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

