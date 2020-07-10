Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 27,081 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 42,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,506,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,564,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.