Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after acquiring an additional 43,942 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 184,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,991,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 22.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra dropped their target price on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

NYSE:CMI traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.64. The company had a trading volume of 31,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,857. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.