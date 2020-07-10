Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.46. 3,022,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,051,240. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $377.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

