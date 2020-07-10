Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 331 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.70. 279,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,619,206. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.91. The company has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

