Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 37 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,836 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.8% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Adobe by 336.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after acquiring an additional 640,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra dropped their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $466.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,863,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,008. The company has a market capitalization of $219.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $410.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $463.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $12,455,378. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

