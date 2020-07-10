Myer (ASX:MYR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.25. Myer shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 33,450,058 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.31. The company has a market cap of $221.75 million and a PE ratio of 20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 509.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About Myer (ASX:MYR)

Myer Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates department stores in Australia. The company offers products in various categories that include women's wear; men's wear; youth wear; children's wear; intimate apparel; beauty, fragrance, and cosmetics; homewares; electrical goods; toys; footwear, handbags, and accessories; and general merchandise.

