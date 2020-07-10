MyWish (WISH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $294,075.35

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, MyWish has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One MyWish token can now be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a market cap of $294,075.35 and approximately $1,955.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,546,081 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

