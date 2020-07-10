National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.04

National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.04 and traded as low as $15.42. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 14,243,074 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$15.52 and its 200 day moving average is A$20.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.64.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. National Australia Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.30%.

In other National Australia Bank news, insider Ross McEwan acquired 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$15.40 ($10.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$731,547.50 ($501,059.93). Also, insider Ann Sherry acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$16.17 ($11.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,595.00 ($38,763.70). Insiders bought 52,397 shares of company stock valued at $807,910 over the last quarter.

National Australia Bank Company Profile (ASX:NAB)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.