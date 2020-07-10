National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.04

National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.04 and traded as low as $15.42. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 14,243,074 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$15.52 and its 200 day moving average is A$20.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.64.
The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. National Australia Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.30%.
National Australia Bank Company Profile (ASX:NAB)
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.
