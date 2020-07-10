NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 125.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 138,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of NetApp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NetApp by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,091 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.90. 910,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

