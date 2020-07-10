Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Shares Gap Up to $0.50

Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.50. Novus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 7,987 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVUS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.31). Research analysts anticipate that Novus Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.51% of Novus Therapeutics worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

