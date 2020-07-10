NuShares 1-Day Volume Tops $700.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $923,549.47 and $700.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuShares has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00022067 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001899 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

