OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s current price.

OGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

NYSE OGE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.48. 9,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,028. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 71.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.