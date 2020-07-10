Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 22,949 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $76,272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,114,410,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.01. 872,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,805,506. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

