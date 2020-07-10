Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million.

NASDAQ ORMP opened at $3.39 on Friday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.