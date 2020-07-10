Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on OSMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of OSMT stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $8.67. 148,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,309. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $327.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 115.34%. The business had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 million. Research analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,311 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 79,121.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,054,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 379,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 328,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 154,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 303,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 100,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

