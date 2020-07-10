Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.71

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.71 and traded as low as $9.70. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBHC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of -0.02.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 58,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

