Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.70-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.838-3.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.27.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

