Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Paychex updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 2.70-2.82 EPS.

Paychex stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.27.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

