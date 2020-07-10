Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17,287.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $5.83 on Friday, reaching $177.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,058,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,931,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.65. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $183.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Paypal in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $169.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.58.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

