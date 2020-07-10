PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of PCS Edventures! Inc (OTCMKTS:PCSV) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. PCS Edventures! shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 28,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $4.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

PCS Edventures! Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCSV)

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

